Russo-Ukrainian war, day 911: Ukraine captures new settlement in Kursk, expands foothold on Russian soil

Exclusive

Modi’s Kyiv trip: Desperate attempt to salvage India’s reputation. India’s deepening ties with Russia reveal the hollow nature of its calls for peace, as Modi prioritizes economic gains over global stability.

Budget crunch: Will Germany keep supporting Ukraine?. One of Ukraine’s strongest allies has imposed a spending cap despite Ukraine’s ongoing offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, fearing the surge of far-right parties in coming elections. But experts warn, “If Russia wins, we’d need to find much, much more in Germany’s budget.

Ukraine ratifies Rome Statute: how it aids prosecuting Russian war crimes. After two decades of hesitation, Ukraine has finally ratified the Rome Statute, potentially unleashing a flood of war crime prosecutions against Russian perpetrators in the International Criminal Court.

Russia’s estimated losses as of day 911 of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Army’s General Staff.

Military

Fuel-laden ferry sinks in Russian port after alleged Ukrainian strike – Russian media. A railway ferry carrying 30 fuel tankers has sunk in Russia’s Kavkaz port following what Russian sources claim was a Ukrainian attack.

Ukrainian Navy destroys ammunition depot on Kinburn Spit in Black Sea. The Kinburn Spit, a strategic location in the Black Sea, has been under Russian occupation, making it a key target for Ukrainian military operations.

Zelenskyy: More Russian POWs and one settlement captured in Kursk Oblast. President Zelenskyy visited Sumy Oblast border, meeting with military and local leaders. He reports capture of another settlement in Kursk Oblast and more Russian POWs, and decreased shelling and civilian casualties in Sumy.

The Telegraph: Putin throws young cannon fodder to Kursk, maintains offensive in Ukraine. Putin refuses to withdraw troops from Ukraine, sending poorly trained teenage conscripts to defend Kursk Oblast against Ukrainian invasion, which sparks limited protests within Russia, The Telegraph notes.

Fires and detonations at Russia’s Marinovka airbase after drone attack (video). Last night, Ukrainian suicide drones struck Marinovka military airbase in Volgograd Oblast, Russia, causing fires, ammunition detonations, and potential damage to aircraft.

Russian forces capture three villages in Donetsk region, Ukraine advances in Russia’s Kursk area — DeepState. Russians advanced by up to 1.5 km on a 4-km wide frontline section in the Pokrovsk direction.

Ukrainian drones reportedly attack airfield in Russia’s Volgograd Oblast. Local telegram channels shared videos of fire and secondary explosions in the area of Marinovka airfield.

Intelligence and technology

Bild: Germany investigates drone flight over nuclear power plant, suspects Russian role. German prosecutors have launched an investigation into multiple drone sightings over critical infrastructure in Schleswig-Holstein, including a decommissioned nuclear power plant.

Ukraine confirms using US-made weapons to strike pontoon bridges in Russia. The attacks are part of Ukraine’s efforts to disrupt Russian logistics and strengthen its foothold in the area it captured after crossing into Kursk on 6 August.

Russia’s Marynivka air base attacked by SBU and SOF, bomb and fuel depots destroyed, source reveals. Security source says Ukraine’s SBU and SOF were behind the drone attack on Russia’s airbase in Volgograd Oblast, confirms the destruction of ordnance and fuel facilities.

The War Zone: Budanov confirms drone attacks on signals intelligence center near Moscow. Kyrylo Budanov, chief of Ukraine’s Intelligence agency, disclosed to The War Zone that Ukraine targeted a signals intelligence center and airport near Moscow, as well as an airbase in Rostov Oblast, deploying approximately 50 drones, which Russian authorities claim to have “successfully” intercepted.

Netherlands to donate advanced mobile drone detection radars to Ukraine. The Netherlands committed to supplying Ukraine with 51 cutting-edge mobile radar systems by the end of 2024. These “drone hunters” can detect small unmanned aerial vehicles while in motion, addressing a critical need in modern warfare.

International

US and Ukraine discuss mechanisms for transferring revenues from frozen Russian assets for Kyiv. US and Ukrainian officials discussed mechanisms to transfer revenues from frozen Russian assets, potentially providing Ukraine with $50 billion in additional financing by year-end.

EU top diplomat Borrell calls for lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s weapon use in Russia. EU’s Borrell calls for lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western weapons against Russia, arguing that this could disrupt Russian military operations, safeguard Ukrainian lives, and potentially pave the way for peace.

African juntas accuse Ukraine of alleged “terrorism support” in letter to UN. The military governments of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger collectively appealed to the UN Security Council, demanding action against alleged Ukrainian backing of regional rebel groups, referring to a July clash where Tuareg rebels reportedly killed dozens of Russian Wagner mercenaries and their local allies.

Ukraine unlikely to achieve 100% just peace, warns Czech leader. Czech President Petr Pavel cautions that a completely fair peace deal for Ukraine, including full territorial control and war reparations, is improbable, but the objective should be to “get as close as possible to a just peace.”

Scholz: Ukraine’s incursion of Russia caught Germany by surprise. German Chancellor Scholz stated Ukraine did not consult Berlin before its incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast. He expects the operation to be limited in time and scope, while confirming plans to reduce the aid for Ukraine, saying G7’s plan will compensate for it.

Humanitarian and social impact

“Children of War”: 325 photos of Ukrainian children to be shown in Kyiv. A photo exhibition featuring 325 portraits of Ukrainian child refugees will open in Kyiv on 24 August, aiming to highlight the impact of war on young lives.

New Hungarian law may displace thousands of Ukrainian refugees. Hungary’s decision to limit aid to Ukrainian refugees from specific regions may force many to return to Ukraine or face homelessness. Political and legal developments

Russian FSB opens criminal cases against CNN journalist and Ukrainian reporters filming in Kursk Oblast. The Russian securities services announced that CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh, along with two Ukrainian journalists Olesia Borovyk and Diana Butsko, are accused of illegally crossing into Russian territory to report on Ukrainian military activities in Kursk Oblast.

IAEA chief Grossi to visit Kursk NPP amid Ukraine’s advances. As Ukrainian troops push into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, the International Atomic Energy Agency raised alarms about the safety of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant’s reactors, similar to those involved in the 1986 Chornobyl disaster. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi is set to inspect the facility’s vulnerabilities firsthand.

New developments

Danish ex-rapper who favoured Putin and fought in Ukraine terminates his military contract . Nicklas Hoffgaard, earlier known as a rapper Stanley Most, claimed his fellow soldiers bullied him and forced him to drink vodka while he served in a Russian drone unit near Luhansk.

ISW: Kremlin propaganda justifies eastern Ukraine focus amid Kursk incursion. The Kremlin launched a messaging campaign to justify prioritizing the eastern Ukraine offensive over immediately repelling Ukrainian forces from Kursk Oblast. Propaganda aims to normalize incursion, redirect domestic concerns, and maintain confidence in eventual Russian victory.

Zelenskyy says not all promised weapons arrive at the time of crucial operations. “The discussions have been going on for too long, and decisions are finally needed,” he said, referring also to the allocation of $50 billion from Russian assets for defense needs.

Zelenskyy extends sanctions against several influential collaborators for 10 years. Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council has prolonged restrictions on individuals and entities that are collaborating with Russia.

Read our earlier daily review here.