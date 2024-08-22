Eng
Scholz: Ukraine’s incursion of Russia caught Germany by surprise

German Chancellor Scholz stated Ukraine did not consult Berlin before its incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast. He expects the operation to be limited in time and scope, while confirming plans to reduce the aid for Ukraine, saying G7’s plan will compensate for it.
byYuri Zoria
22/08/2024
2 minute read
Germany plans to halve Ukraine aid in 2025, Reuters reports
German Chancelor Olaf Scholz. Photo: Scholz via X/Twitter
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz revealed on 21 August 2024 that Ukraine did not consult Germany before its 6 August incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Speaking at a press conference in Chișinău after talks with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Scholz stated,

Ukraine’s daring incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which began on 6 August, has shown initial success and now faces growing challenges, as Ukrainians consolidate the gains and expand the war zone. While the operation has reportedly diverted some Russian troops from the Donbas, Russia is maintaining heavy pressure on Pokrovsk, a town in eastern Ukraine where it was making steady advances before the incursion.

“Ukraine has prepared its military operation in the Kursk region very secretly and without feedback, which is certainly due to the situation,” the Chancellor said, according to Reuters.

The Chancellor expressed his expectation that the operation would be “very limited in terms of space and probably also in terms of time.” Scholz noted that Berlin is closely monitoring further developments around the incursion.

Earlier, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that Ukraine did not notify the United States about any operations in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, and Ukraine is responsible for conducting these operations and commenting on them.

Citing Ukrainian military sources, The Economist reported that Western allies were deliberately left in the dark about the operation. According to the sources, Ukraine’s top general Syrskyi had two previous operations undermined by the West, with one leaked to the Russians and another aborted at the US request.

Ukraine aid cut debate

Addressing recent controversies over perceived wavering German support for Kyiv, Scholz affirmed that Germany would continue to be Ukraine’s biggest supporter in Europe. He acknowledged that his coalition government plans to reduce its aid to Ukraine next year, but claimed that the Germany’s cuts would be compensated by a G7 plan to loan Ukraine $50 billion from the proceeds from Russia’s frozen assets.

Kasparov urges Scholz to boost Ukraine aid instead of cutting, demands Taurus transfer approval

