Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

EU top diplomat Borrell calls for lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s weapon use in Russia

EU’s Borrell calls for lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western weapons against Russia, arguing that this could disrupt Russian military operations, safeguard Ukrainian lives, and potentially pave the way for peace.
byYuri Zoria
22/08/2024
2 minute read
Josep Borrell
Josep Borrell. Credit: European Commission
EU top diplomat Borrell calls for lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s weapon use in Russia

EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell has called for lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied long-range weapons to hit targets in Russia. In a post on X/Twitter on 21 August, Borrell argued that such a move would have several important effects, ending the safe haven for Russian aircraft used against Ukraine, as per Politico.

This call comes as Kyiv continues to urge its allies to lift restrictions on using long-range weapons to strike targets inside Russia. Countries like the US and the UK/France have imposed such bans on their ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles out of fear of escalation if certain red lines are crossed, while Germany, which has withheld long-range capabilities entirely, continues to reject Ukraine’s requests for Taurus missiles. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s ongoing invasion of Russia suggests that the red line argument may no longer hold.

Ukraine’s Kursk offensive is a severe blow to Russian President Putin’s narrative,” Borrell stated. He outlined that lifting restrictions would “strengthen Ukrainian self defence by ending Russia’s sanctuary for its attacks and bombardments of Ukrainian cities and infrastructure,” as well as “save lives and reduce destruction in Ukraine,” and “help advance peace efforts.”

Borrell added that he conveyed to Ukraine’s FM Dmytro Kuleba that the EU “fully supports Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy even stated earlier,

If our partners lifted all restrictions on long-range capabilities, Ukraine would not need to physically enter [Russia’s] Kursk Oblast.”

Zelenskyy argued that the goal of the incursion is to create a buffer zone near the border in Russia to protect Ukrainian border communities from Russian strikes.

Politico notes that some allies like Denmark and Sweden have stated that Ukraine can use donated weapons as it sees fit. A similar message previously came from Finland. However, the long-range capabilities have been provided only by the US and the UK/France.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts