EU top diplomat Borrell calls for lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s weapon use in Russia

EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell has called for lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied long-range weapons to hit targets in Russia. In a post on X/Twitter on 21 August, Borrell argued that such a move would have several important effects, ending the safe haven for Russian aircraft used against Ukraine, as per Politico.

This call comes as Kyiv continues to urge its allies to lift restrictions on using long-range weapons to strike targets inside Russia. Countries like the US and the UK/France have imposed such bans on their ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles out of fear of escalation if certain red lines are crossed, while Germany, which has withheld long-range capabilities entirely, continues to reject Ukraine’s requests for Taurus missiles. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s ongoing invasion of Russia suggests that the red line argument may no longer hold.

“Ukraine’s Kursk offensive is a severe blow to Russian President Putin’s narrative,” Borrell stated. He outlined that lifting restrictions would “strengthen Ukrainian self defence by ending Russia’s sanctuary for its attacks and bombardments of Ukrainian cities and infrastructure,” as well as “save lives and reduce destruction in Ukraine,” and “help advance peace efforts.”

Borrell added that he conveyed to Ukraine’s FM Dmytro Kuleba that the EU “fully supports Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy even stated earlier,

“If our partners lifted all restrictions on long-range capabilities, Ukraine would not need to physically enter [Russia’s] Kursk Oblast.”

Zelenskyy argued that the goal of the incursion is to create a buffer zone near the border in Russia to protect Ukrainian border communities from Russian strikes.

Politico notes that some allies like Denmark and Sweden have stated that Ukraine can use donated weapons as it sees fit. A similar message previously came from Finland. However, the long-range capabilities have been provided only by the US and the UK/France.

