EU pledges over 1 million ammunition rounds for Ukraine by end of 2024 – Borrell

The European Union will provide Ukraine with over 1 million rounds of ammunition by the end of 2024, said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrelll, who is visiting Kyiv.

In 2023, the EU had already pledged to supply Ukraine with 1 million rounds by March 2024. However, according to various estimates, it has so far fulfilled only between a third to a half of what was promised. This has notably contributed to Ukrainian forces facing ammunition shortages on the frontlines.

“The EU defense industry continues to grow. We can state that its capacity has increased by 40%. I am confident that by the end of the year, the total number of munitions supplied as aid will exceed 1.155 million. This is a fairly accurate figure,” said Borrelll.

He also announced that since 2022, the EU has provided Ukraine with support totaling over €88 billion. Of that amount, €28 billion went to military aid.

Prior to traveling to Ukraine, Borrelll stated that the EU is not fulfilling its own plans for artillery shell deliveries to Ukraine, not because EU countries lack production capacity, but because they are exporting shells to other nations instead.

