EU defense ministers back fast-tracking Ukraine ammunition – Bloomberg

On 8 March, at an informal meeting in Sweden, European Union defense ministers supported a plan to speed up the production and delivery of ammunition to Ukraine, pledging to jointly procure shells and mobilize the bloc’s budget, Bloomberg reports. It was an informal gathering, and a decision will be up to EU leaders meeting in Brussels on March 23-24.

“Industrial ramp-up is key: we will jointly procure and mobilise EU budget and teams to support industry to deliver,” European Commissioner Thierry Breton wrote, adding that “More than ever, cooperation between EU and NATO is crucial. EU defence industry needs to move into an ‘economy of war’ mode.”

“The next weeks and months, but mainly weeks – we are talking about weeks, will be critical because the military situation on the ground is very difficult,” Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, said after the talks.

German defense minister says 18 Leopard 2 tanks to be sent to Ukraine later this month

Before the discussions, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine urgently needs artillery ammunition in large quantities, and a draft EU proposal to use €1 billion to buy shells won’t suffice, according to Bloomberg

“We need one million rounds, and approximately that would cost four billion,” he told reporters in Sweden. “We need more.”

