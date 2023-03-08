German defense minister says 18 Leopard 2 tanks to be sent to Ukraine later this month

German Leopard 2 tank, an illustrative photo/ Source: oruzhie.info 

At the informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Sweden to discuss further military support for Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that 18 Leopard 2 tanks would be delivered to Ukraine this month.

“Defense Minister Pistorius also announced the delivery of 18 [German] Leopard 2 to Ukraine later this month, and the training of about 9,000 [Ukrainian] soldiers by the end of the year,” the German Ministry of Defense wrote on Twitter.

