Borrell pushes for unrestricted weapon use, condemns Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians

EU’s Josep Borrell again calls to remove restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied weapons against military targets in Russia. He stresses the importance of full weapon utilization and condemns Russia’s attacks on civilians and infrastructure.
byYuri Zoria
29/08/2024
2 minute read
ukraine's fm dmytro kuleba (l) eu high representative josep borrell (r)
Ukraine’s FM Dmytro Kuleba (L) and EU High Representative Josep Borrell (R). Credit: Dmytro Kuleba via X
On 29 August, the European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has reiterated his call for the removal of restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied weapons to strike targets inside Russia. Speaking at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Borrell emphasized the need for full utilization of weaponry provided to Ukraine, in accordance with international law.

Despite Ukraine’s appeals, Western countries, including the US and the UK, have restricted Ukraine’s use of their long-range weapons like ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles to prevent deep strikes inside Russia, allegedly aiming to avoid escalation.

“We need to lift restrictions on the use of weaponry against Russian military targets, in accordance with international law,” Borrell stated, as reported by The Associated Press.

He argued that the current limitations render some of the supplied weapons “useless” in Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself against Russian aggression.

Borrell’s comments come as Ukraine faces increasing pressure from Russian attacks on civilians and infrastructure.

“Russia wants to bomb a European country into full capitulation,” he said, condemning these actions.

EU top diplomat Borrell calls for lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s weapon use in Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who was present at the meeting, said:

“The success of Russia depends on one thing: on the preparedness of partners to make bold decisions,” Kuleba stated, according to AP.

He emphasized that Ukraine only intends to target “legitimate military targets” inside Russia and called for the rapid delivery of promised military support, particularly Patriot air defense systems.

Hundreds of Russian military targets within range of Ukrainian ATACMS, ISW finds

