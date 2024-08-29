Borrell pushes for unrestricted weapon use, condemns Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians

On 29 August, the European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has reiterated his call for the removal of restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied weapons to strike targets inside Russia. Speaking at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Borrell emphasized the need for full utilization of weaponry provided to Ukraine, in accordance with international law.
“We need to lift restrictions on the use of weaponry against Russian military targets, in accordance with international law,” Borrell stated, as reported by The Associated Press.
He argued that the current limitations render some of the supplied weapons “useless” in Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself against Russian aggression.
Borrell’s comments come as Ukraine faces increasing pressure from Russian attacks on civilians and infrastructure.
“Russia wants to bomb a European country into full capitulation,” he said, condemning these actions.
EU top diplomat Borrell calls for lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s weapon use in Russia
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who was present at the meeting, said:
“The success of Russia depends on one thing: on the preparedness of partners to make bold decisions,” Kuleba stated, according to AP.
He emphasized that Ukraine only intends to target “legitimate military targets” inside Russia and called for the rapid delivery of promised military support, particularly Patriot air defense systems.
Hundreds of Russian military targets within range of Ukrainian ATACMS, ISW finds
Related:
- Hundreds of Russian military targets within range of Ukrainian ATACMS, ISW finds
- Ukraine allowed to use Dutch F-16s against Russia, military chief confirms
- EU top diplomat Borrell calls for lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s weapon use in Russia
- The Telegraph: UK quietly supports Ukraine’s Storm Shadow strikes in Russia