Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1099: Trump shifts tone on Ukraine as Zelenskyy prepares for Washington visit

Military

Finnish foreign fighter in Ukraine: Russia has artillery edge but keeps losing many troops on battlefield. Despite Russia’s artillery advantage, its forces continue to suffer losses, says “Finn,” a foreign volunteer from Ukraine’s Recon Team Kilo. The Finnish fighter compares Moscow to a “schoolyard bully” and calls for more Western action.

General Staff reports strikes on airfields in Crimea and oil refineries in Russia. Ukrainian forces struck Russian military airfields and an oil refinery that exports 90% of its products and also supplies the Russian army, according to the General Staff.

Ukrainian drones hit strategic Russian seaport and oil refinery used for military operations. Drones struck Tuapse’s oil refinery overnight, damaging the processing unit and causing a crude oil spill, while a separate strike targeted the city’s port that hosts Russian military vessels.

Russian-occupied Crimea rocked by largest drone attack in recent months ahead of resistance day. Multiple explosions reported across Sevastopol, Saky, Kerch, and the Belbek airfield.

Russia advances in Bilohorivka, last outpost of Luhansk Oblast. Military experts warn that Russian advances near Bilohorivka could create a bridgehead for future attacks on the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk urban area.

Frontline Report: Two-pronged Russian attack to rescue North Koreans fails in Kursk Oblast. Ukrainian forces utilized thermal cameras on 25 February to detect and neutralize Russian night infiltration teams attempting to reach besieged North Korean troops in Nikolske.

Intelligence and Technology

Trump’s weapon halt threatens Ukraine’s military survival strategy if not resumed in 60 days, says expert. Ukrainian defense experts reveal a potential military catastrophe as US weapon supplies dwindle, with air defense systems facing critical vulnerability and European allies struggling to bridge a massive technological and production gap.

Forbes: Sweden, Lithuania, and Ireland send Ukraine a highly mobile air defense system that needs only three soldiers. Saab’s lightweight air defense system integrates a portable missile launcher, radar, and gun, deployable in minutes.

International

Italian PM: Peace in Ukraine requires NATO security framework. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on 26 Feb. that NATO membership remains the most effective security framework for Ukraine’s future.

Trump claims Ukraine toshould “forget” about NATO. Donald Trump promised to negotiate the “best deal possible” for Ukraine that would return “as much territory as possible,” while excluding NATO membership.

Trump: Putin wanted the whole of Ukraine, Ukraine are “great fighters”. A dramatic change of tone

Trump admits that his peace push may fail, will try to get some land back.

Trump: Putin will have to make concessions on war in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin will need to compromise as part of any Ukraine war settlement, President Trump saidduring a cabinet meeting.

Italian PM supports Ukraine’s NATO membership. Meloni believes that it’s the optimal option

Dozens of delegates leave UN hall during Russia’s speech. European diplomats demonstrated their continued support for Ukraine by exiting the UN Human Rights Council chamber during Russia’s address on Wednesday.

Trump says Zelenskyy will come to US on 28 February to sign subsoil deal. Donald Trump declared Tuesday that “everything is going very well with Russia and Ukraine” ahead of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s confirmed visit to sign a resources deal.

US breaks with allies, declines to sign WTO statement condemning Russian aggression. Forty-four WTO members signed a statement condemning Russia’s impact on Ukraine while the United States notably abstained for the first time.

FP: US-Russia peace plan may face mass resistance from Ukrainians who will want to continue fight for their homeland. Foreign Affairs analysis concludes Trump’s strategy of sidelining Ukraine in Russia peace talks violates diplomatic norms and risks provoking prolonged insurgency rather than ending the war as promised.

Final Ukraine-US deal on minerals won’t be signed without security guarantees, PM says [updated]. President Zelenskyy is expected to travel to Washington as early as 28 February to potentially finalize the deal.

Ukrainian drone commander warns negotiations with Putin would lead to deadlier war within decade. Head of Ukraine’s Rubezh Brigade drone command warns that negotiations with Putin would only give Russia time to prepare for a more devastating invasion.

“Putin’s a killer”: Prominent GOP members speak out against Trump’s approach to war. Republican Senators believe that Trump must redefine his approach

Duda: European minerals deal could compete with US agreement, while offering security guarantees for Kyiv. European security guarantees could accompany a potential minerals agreement with Ukraine, distinguishing it from the American alternative while competition between the two powers could benefit Kyiv’s negotiating position.

Breaking: Ukraine’s PM says that minerals deal draft includes security guarantees condition.

Change of heart: Trump calls Ukraine “very brave”. He also praised himself for supplying Javelins

NYT on US-Ukraine mineral deal: Unprecedented for wartime. The US “never said to the Kuwaitis, ‘Hey, you gotta pay us for this”

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Crimean Tatar activist: Russian propaganda in Crimea worse than during Soviet era. Russian propaganda in occupied Crimea is more intense than ever, says Crimean Tatar activist Amet Bekir. He compares today’s repression to Soviet-era crackdowns, warning that fear grips every household under Russian rule.

Russian strike kills renowned journalist and surgeon. Pavlo Ivanchov and Tetiana Kulyk are the latest victim of Russian aggression

Russian drone attack killed prominent Ukrainian journalist and her surgeon husband near Kyiv [updated]. The Russian drone struck their bedroom in Bucha district, Kyiv Oblast, causing fire.

Political and Legal Developments

Romanian far-right, Russia-linked candidate questioned as police uncover weapons, € 900,000 in raids. Romanian far-right presidential candidate Călin Georgescu faces police scrutiny as authorities raid associates’ homes, uncovering weapons, ammunition, and €900,000 in cash.

