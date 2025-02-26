Trump: Putin wanted the whole of Ukraine, Ukraine are “great fighters”

POTUS Donald Trump commented on the Russo-Ukraine war.

Speaking at his Cabinet meeting, Trump noted that Putin is “a very smart guy and a very cunning person”, adding that “he’s dealt with some really bad people” and that before he got elected, “Putin had no intention of settling this war; he wanted the whole thing.”

He proceeded to state that he spoke with Putin once he got elected and believes that “we can have a deal” but he can’t guarantee that “because a deal is a deal” and “lots of crazy things happen in deals.”

He added that Putin would have continued the war if he didn’t get elected and a lot of people would have been killed, adding that he has great respect for Ukraine as fighters, adding they’re “great fighters” but “without our equipment, this war would have been over very quickly.”

Trump also reminded that he was the one who supplied Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank missiles: “Obama gave them sheets, and Trump gave Javelins.”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to travel to Washington D.C. this Friday to sign the minerals deal.