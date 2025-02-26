Russian occupation forces currently have an advantage in artillery but continue to suffer losses, says a fighter, known as Finn, from the Main Intelligence Directorate’s Recon Team Kilo, which consists of foreign volunteers, according to Suspilne.

Since the beginning of Russia’s war in February 2022, thousands of foreign volunteers have joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces to support Ukraine’s fight against the aggressor. Most of them serve in the International Legion, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy created shortly after the invasion. This unit brings together military volunteers from various countries.

A soldier with the call sign “Finn” said that at the start of the war, he worked as a medical volunteer at the Ukraine-Poland border. In August 2022, he joined the Main Intelligence Directorate unit. He participated in the defense of Mykolaiv Oblast and the liberation of Kherson.

He also mentioned that the arrival of weapons from partners is felt on the front lines.

“We used to have much more artillery on our side,” the soldier noted.

Finn compared Russia to a schoolyard bully who wants to take all the candy. He recalled that Moscow has always tried to provoke wars with other countries and violate their airspace.

“I just felt it was the right thing to come here and help. It’s just a ‘schoolyard bully,’ and it must be punished. We need to put an end to this once and for all. I can’t imagine any of the world leaders from World War II looking at this and being happy. They must be turning in their graves, seeing how little the West is doing,” he said.

The fighter believes that if more Finns joined the war in Ukraine, “it would be much more fun.”

“I’ll do everything possible to bring a whole brigade of Finns here. It would be great fun; they have experience and train a lot,” the foreign fighter added.

Earlier, reports emerged that a significant number of Finnish volunteers were ready to participate in a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

In January, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed the deployment of European peacekeepers to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned that, given the extensive front line, Ukraine estimates the need for 100,000 troops for the mission. Kyiv has already prepared a map for its allies outlining the necessary deployment.

According to the Finnish Reservists’ Association, many volunteers have committed to joining peacekeeping missions, with the number of those willing to participate being the highest in the last two decades.

The organization has stated that it would support any political decision made by the government regarding such an operation.

Read also: