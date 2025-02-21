Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Finnish reservists ready to join potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

As discussions about a potential European peacekeeping mission in Ukraine gain momentum, Finland emerges as a key supporter, with a record number of reservist volunteers ready to contribute.
byOlena Mukhina
21/02/2025
2 minute read
finnish defense ministry blocks sale six properties russian citizens city kokemäki finland youtube/kokemäen kaupunki innish minister antti häkkänen has blocked citing national security concerns reported 12 2024 ukraine news ukrainian
City of Kokemäki Finland. Illustrative image: Youtube/Kokemäen kaupunki
Finnish reservists ready to join potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

A significant number of Finnish volunteers are ready to participate in a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, as reported by Yle.

In January, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed the deployment of European peacekeepers to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned that, given the extensive front line, Ukraine estimates the need for 100,000 troops for the mission. Kyiv has already prepared a map for its allies outlining the necessary deployment.

According to the Finnish Reservists’ Association, many volunteers have committed to joining peacekeeping missions, with the number of those willing to participate being the highest in the last two decades.

The organization has stated that it would support any political decision made by the government regarding such an operation.

Earlier, the Finnish military reported that over 3,000 reservists had applied for military crisis-resolution missions in 2024, marking the largest number in 20 years. However, the discussion about sending Finnish troops for peacekeeping in Ukraine remains premature as the war continues.

The operation would involve volunteer reservists and a small contingent of permanent Defense Forces personnel.

Finland has supported Ukraine since the start of Russia’s war. In April 2024, Finland signed a ten-year security cooperation agreement with Ukraine, reinforcing its commitment to Ukraine’s defense and reconstruction efforts, marking it as one of the key international partners for Ukraine in terms of military support.

This year, Finland approved its 27th military aid package to Ukraine valued at nearly 200 million euros.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts