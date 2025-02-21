Finnish reservists ready to join potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

A significant number of Finnish volunteers are ready to participate in a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, as reported by Yle.

In January, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed the deployment of European peacekeepers to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned that, given the extensive front line, Ukraine estimates the need for 100,000 troops for the mission. Kyiv has already prepared a map for its allies outlining the necessary deployment.

According to the Finnish Reservists’ Association, many volunteers have committed to joining peacekeeping missions, with the number of those willing to participate being the highest in the last two decades.

The organization has stated that it would support any political decision made by the government regarding such an operation.

Earlier, the Finnish military reported that over 3,000 reservists had applied for military crisis-resolution missions in 2024, marking the largest number in 20 years. However, the discussion about sending Finnish troops for peacekeeping in Ukraine remains premature as the war continues.

The operation would involve volunteer reservists and a small contingent of permanent Defense Forces personnel.

Finland has supported Ukraine since the start of Russia’s war. In April 2024, Finland signed a ten-year security cooperation agreement with Ukraine, reinforcing its commitment to Ukraine’s defense and reconstruction efforts, marking it as one of the key international partners for Ukraine in terms of military support.

This year, Finland approved its 27th military aid package to Ukraine valued at nearly 200 million euros.

