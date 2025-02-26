US breaks with allies, declines to sign WTO statement condemning Russian aggression

The United States abstained from signing a statement at the World Trade Organization (WTO) that condemned Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, Reuters reported on 26 February.

This marks the first time Washington has not supported the annual declaration since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

The statement at the World Trade Organization condemning Russia’s aggression in Ukraine expresses solidarity with Ukraine and highlights the global trade disruptions caused by the war. It aims to hold Russia accountable through potential trade sanctions and emphasizes support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and economic stability.

“The decision not to co-sponsor was made in keeping with our position in the United Nations Security Council and UN General Assembly earlier this week,” a US official told Reuters.

Forty-four WTO members and Ukraine signed the statement, including the European Union, Britain, Canada and Australia.

The statement expressed concern about Russia’s actions. “We are gravely concerned about the consequences of this destruction for Ukraine and for global trade,” it stated, highlighting disruptions to supplies of agricultural products, fertilizers and minerals from Ukraine to world markets.

This diplomatic shift comes shortly after the United Nations Security Council adopted a US-drafted resolution on 24 February that took a neutral position on the Russian war in Ukraine. Reuters describes this as reflecting “the dramatic change in Washington’s position since President Donald Trump took office in January.”

The abstention occurred during Ukraine’s Trade Policy Review at the WTO, a process intended to enhance transparency regarding members’ trade policies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on 26 February that Ukraine and the US had reached an initial minerals deal. According to Reuters, this agreement “could provide security guarantees to Ukraine to ensure a lasting and fair peace.”

Reuters reported that the minerals deal is central to Ukraine’s efforts to secure Trump’s support as the US president seeks to end the war quickly. Ukraine’s allies fear a hasty resolution “could come at the expense of its national interests,” according to the report.

