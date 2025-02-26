“Putin’s a killer”: Prominent GOP members speak out against Trump’s approach to war

The Republican Party members disagree over POTUS Donald Trump administration’s Russo-Ukraine war policy as he continues to pursue a peace push.

According to the Hill, some Senators are highly dissatisfied with the administration’s conduct, including the US’s vote in the UN.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Susan Collins (R-Maine) dubbed the vote by the US against Ukraine’s UN resolution as shameful.

She agreed with Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) assessment that refusing to blame Russia “as the undeniable and unprovoked aggressor” in the conflict “reflects a gross misunderstanding of the nature of negotiations and leverage.”

Meanwhile, Sen. John Curtis (R-Utah) said that voting against the UN resolution put the US in the same camp as Russia and North Korea, and he’s “deeply troubled.”

“I was deeply troubled by the vote at the UN today, which puts us on the same side as Russia and North Korea. These are not our friends. This posture is a dramatic shift from American ideals of freedom and democracy,” Curtis said, adding that any end to the war “must be achieved on terms that ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty and security” and “deter” Putin from future territorial aggression.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) on Tuesday marked the third anniversary of Russia’s “unprovoked war on Ukraine.”

“We all want this senseless war to end, but ending it on Russia’s terms would be a devastating mistake that plays right into Putin’s bloody hands,” Murkowski posted on social media.

“Putin is a murderer who’s ordered the systematic capture, kidnapping, rape, and torture of countless numbers of Ukrainians,” he said. “That would have been my vote recommendation.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) avowed that Russia is solely to blame for the conflict while Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) added, “We’re not confused about the facts. That is a fact,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).”

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) said, “Russia’s clearly the aggressor.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a close Trump ally and prominent voice on national security issues, said “Russia is the aggressor.”

Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) last week rejected Trump’s lenient view of Putin, telling CNN in an interview that the Russian president is a “war criminal who should be in jail for life.”

This criticism comes after other GOP representatives, including from the House of Representatives.