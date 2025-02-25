UN General Assembly adopted two versions of resolutions on the war in Ukraine – one by Ukraine and one by the United States

The UN General Assembly approved two separate resolutions addressing Russia’s war in Ukraine, Voice of America reported.

One resolution was developed by Ukraine with EU support, while the other was proposed by the United States.

The Ukrainian resolution received 93 votes in favor, 18 against, and 65 abstentions. Notable countries voting against included the United States, Israel, Hungary, Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, Niger, Mali, Sudan, and Nicaragua.

The Ukrainian resolution condemns Russian aggression and demands Russia withdraw troops from Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders. It also highlights concerns about North Korean troop involvement and calls for prisoner exchanges and the return of deported civilians, including children.

The alternative US resolution, titled “Path to Peace,” contained four general points in its original form. It expressed condolences for tragic deaths in the “conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” reaffirmed the UN’s primary goal of maintaining peace, called for a swift end to the conflict, and advocated for lasting peace between the two nations.

Three amendments were later added to the US resolution. The wording “conflict between Russia and Ukraine” was changed to “full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia.” A statement was added confirming commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its recognized borders. The third amendment replaced language about lasting peace with “just, lasting and comprehensive peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, in accordance with the UN Charter and principles of sovereign equality and territorial integrity of states.”

The amended US resolution passed with 93 votes in favor, 8 against, and 73 abstentions. The United States abstained from voting on its own amended resolution.

Russia had proposed its own amendment to the US resolution, seeking to add language about “eliminating the root causes” of the conflict, but this amendment failed to gain support.

According to Voice of America, UN General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding but demonstrate shifts in global community positions. The US resolution is expected to be presented for voting at the UN Security Council later on Monday.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha praised the outcome, saying, “Despite all obstacles, Ukrainian diplomacy has proven its ability to defend principles and truth.”

“We are also grateful to our European colleagues for effective diplomatic interaction for this result. Today’s vote showed the new strength of Europe and all our like-minded countries that truly respect international law and the UN Charter,” Sybiha wrote on Facebook.

