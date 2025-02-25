ISW: Poll shows Russians increasingly support war on Ukraine despite economic toll

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that the Russian public is “increasingly supportive” of continuing the war until Ukraine’s full capitulation, with 46% now rejecting the withdrawal of Russian troops, according to a Chronicles poll conducted between 5-13 February.

This comes as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth year, with Moscow making gradual advances in eastern Ukraine while sustaining heavy losses in manpower and equipment. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump pushes for Russia-Ukraine peace, with US support for Kyiv appearing to be shifting under Trump, aligning more with Moscow amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

ISW says the Russians are “simultaneously starting to feel the economic toll of the three years of Russia’s war— casting doubt on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ability to continue to balance “butter and guns” at home in the medium- to long-term.”

Between February 2023 and September 2024, the percentage of Russians favoring continued war declined from 47% to 31%, reflecting growing dissatisfaction. However, by February 2025, this number surged back to 46%, returning to its 2023 levels, according to the Chronicles survey.

Economic toll on Russia

Meanwhile, 54% of Russians now state that the war has negatively impacted their daily lives, while 36% said their financial situation had worsened — an increase from 27% in September 2024.

In February 2025, 36% of respondents said the Russian government should prioritize military spending, down from 43% in September 2024. Meanwhile, those favoring social spending as the top priority rose from 38% in September 2024 to 48% in February 2025.

ISW notes that the Kremlin’s claims of a relatively faster Russian advance on the battlefield and “continued official statements about the need for Ukraine to ‘denazify,’ ‘demilitarize,’ and declare neutrality – Putin’s original stated war aims” – are likely leading more Russians to oppose withdrawal, believing these goals can still be achieved through continued fighting.

However, Russia’s prolonged war effort is straining its economy, with the ISW noting the increasing inflation, labor shortages, and depletion of the country’s sovereign wealth fund.

“Russia will likely face a number of materiel, manpower, and economic issues in 12 to 18 months if Ukrainian forces continue to inflict damage on Russian forces on the battlefield at the current rate — likely increasing the economic burden that the Russian population will feel in the future,” the think tank says.

