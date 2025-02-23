The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has published a fact sheet addressing various claims about Ukraine’s current situation. The document, released on 21 February, provides extensive data on territorial control, military losses, and international aid.

The document does not explicitly state it but effectively refutes recent false claims by US President Donald Trump and his administration.

Zelenskyy does not imminently risk losing entire Ukraine

The ISW says that Russian forces currently occupy approximately 20% of Ukraine’s territory, with the remaining 80% under Ukrainian sovereign control. According to the analysis, Russian forces’ advancement has significantly decreased, dropping from 27.94 square kilometers per day in November 2024 to 16.1 square kilometers in January 2025.

Human losses in Ukraine not in the millions, most cities not destroyed

The report indicates that major Ukrainian cities including Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, and Odesa continue functioning normally, though noting Mariupol’s destruction under Russian occupation. Regarding casualties, Zelenskyy stated on 16 February 2025 that Ukraine has lost 46,000 soldiers, with over 390,000 wounded. The UN confirmed over 12,000 civilian deaths by the end of 2024.

EU provides as much aid as US, Ukraine did not misuse US aid

The document reveals that Europe has provided $166 billion in cumulative aid, with an additional $34.7 billion pledged through 2030. Total European commitments reach $204.1 billion, including $174 billion from the EU, $13.9 billion from Norway, and $16.2 billion from the UK, compared to $183 billion from the US. Meanwhile, European loans to Ukraine are backed by income from frozen Russian assets.

Regarding claims on Ukraine’s alleged misuse of the US aid, the fact sheet notes that most funds remain in the US to fund its defense industry, while the US closely oversees the remaining aid.

Ukrainian law prohibits wartime elections, and Putin rejected Ukraine’s negotiation calls in 2022

The fact sheet notes that Ukraine’s Constitution prevents holding elections during martial law, unlike the US Constitution, which requires it. This addresses Trump’s claim, originating in Russia, that Zelenskyy is ostensibly illegitimate.

Regarding diplomacy, the institute documents that Zelenskyy proposed meeting Putin on 19 February 2022, before the invasion, and made additional negotiation attempts in March 2022, offering to discuss NATO accession and territorial status.

The full original document is available in the PDF format.

