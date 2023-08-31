Ukraine to begin EU accession talks in 2023, says foreign minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says EU foreign ministers came to agreements on decisions that need to be achieved by December 2023 during the meeting in Toledo, Spain.

According to Kuleba, the ministers agreed on planning future steps that will increase the export of Ukrainian grain through maritime and land routes, bring back Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, and scale up joint weapons production.

In addition, the minister reached a consensus on increasing ammunition supplies under the EU initiative and funding humanitarian shipments of Ukrainian grain to African and Asian countries.

Dmytro Kuleba has also stated that Ukraine will restart EU accession talks by the end of 2023.