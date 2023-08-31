Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine to begin EU accession talks in 2023, says foreign minister

byOlena Mukhina
31/08/2023
1 minute read
Council of the EU illuminated with the Ukrainian flag on Europe Day in Brussels in 2022. Image by European Union.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says EU foreign ministers came to agreements on decisions that need to be achieved by December 2023 during the meeting in Toledo, Spain.

According to Kuleba, the ministers agreed on planning future steps that will increase the export of Ukrainian grain through maritime and land routes, bring back Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, and scale up joint weapons production.

In addition, the minister reached a consensus on increasing ammunition supplies under the EU initiative and funding humanitarian shipments of Ukrainian grain to African and Asian countries.

Dmytro Kuleba has also stated that Ukraine will restart EU accession talks by the end of 2023.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts