The European Commission will recommend launching Ukraine’s accession process to the EU — Bloomberg

Once the commission makes its recommendation, EU leaders must sign it. Then, talks on the accession process will begin. They will likely last for several years before all issues on the economic integration of Ukraine into the EU are resolved.
byBohdan Ben
22/09/2023
1 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Source: ISPI
Bloomberg wrote that “people who asked not to be named” said the European Commission will recommend launching Ukraine’s accession process to the EU in October. Member states will discuss the commission’s recommendation in December. In case of agreement between the EU leaders, accession talks with Ukraine will begin.

The EU membership is the key to Ukraine’s economic revival. Ukraine’s economy, especially its agriculture sector, is looking for new markets and routes of export after the Russian market was closed due to the war and the Black Sea export route was largely blocked.

