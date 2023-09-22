The European Commission will recommend launching Ukraine’s accession process to the EU — Bloomberg

Bloomberg wrote that “people who asked not to be named” said the European Commission will recommend launching Ukraine’s accession process to the EU in October. Member states will discuss the commission’s recommendation in December. In case of agreement between the EU leaders, accession talks with Ukraine will begin.

The EU membership is the key to Ukraine’s economic revival. Ukraine’s economy, especially its agriculture sector, is looking for new markets and routes of export after the Russian market was closed due to the war and the Black Sea export route was largely blocked.