Russian state poll claims two-thirds of Russians support Ukraine war

A new state-run poll in Russia indicates continued strong public backing for Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported, citing Russian media.

The Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) surveyed 1,600 Russians between 28 January and 2 February.

The results show 67 percent of respondents support the war in Ukraine, while 65 percent believe Russia’s military operation is “going well,” according to the poll released on 6 February. Throughout 2022 and 2023, Russian public support for the military campaign in Ukraine generally remained between 70% and 75%, with about 20% of respondents consistently opposing it.

“The public demands a swift, favorable conclusion to the war and supports measures that advance these goals,” VCIOM’s Political Research Director Mikhail Mamonov reported in February 2024.

The poll suggests Russians express frustration over setbacks. “The public resents Russian setbacks like the Ukrainian Kursk Oblast incursion, slow territorial gains, and economic hardship,” Mamonov said.

ISW notes the results likely reflect Kremlin messaging. The polling data emerges amid mounting Russian casualties, military command issues, and severe economic pressure from the war.

The Ukrainian advances in Kursk Oblast could affect Russian public sentiment about the war in coming weeks, ISW reports.

