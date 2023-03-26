Americans and Europeans united in believing that Russia is adversary or rival – poll

A poll of global attitudes toward Russia’s Ukraine war suggests the West has regained its “unity and sense of purpose” following the Russian full-scale invasion, according to the European Council on Foreign Relations.

The survey, conducted in nine EU countries, Britain, China, India, Türkiye, Russia, and the United States in December and January, portrays markedly different attitudes in non-Western nations.

“What we found was that within the EU, but also in Great Britain and the United States — so what you might refer to as the West — there is a general agreement with the idea that Ukraine needs to regain all of its territory. And that has grown in the European countries that we looked at since we asked a similar question last summer,” Dennison said.

The report says Americans and Europeans are united in believing that Russia is an adversary or a rival. 71% of US respondents, 77% in Great Britain, and 65% in the EU countries “regard the future of relations with Russia as one of confrontation,” according to the report.

