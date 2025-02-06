Support us on Patreon
UK to chair critical Ukraine’s defense meeting in Ramstein format amid uncertainty over future US participation

NATO allies will gather in the UK to coordinate Ukraine’s defense needs in February.
byOlena Mukhina
06/02/2025
The Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Credit: military.com
UK to chair critical Ukraine’s defense meeting in Ramstein format amid uncertainty over future US participation

The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein format will take place on 12 February at NATO headquarters under the chairmanship of the United Kingdom, the UK delegation to NATO announced on social media.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group was initiated by the US to coordinate international efforts in providing military aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. The meetings bring together more than 50 countries, including NATO member states. Recently, concerns have been raised about whether the Ramstein meetings will continue in their current form if US President Donald Trump decides to withdraw US participation.

“Defense Secretary John Healey will convene the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 12 February,” the statement reads.

The meeting will take place ahead of the NATO defense ministers’ summit to discuss Ukraine’s defense needs.

Previously, Yehor Cherniev, head of the Ukrainian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, said that regardless of the future of meetings in the Ramstein format, the Alliance would continue providing military assistance to Ukraine and strengthening its defense capabilities.

NATO pledges continued Ukraine’s aid with or without Ramstein format, says Ukrainian deputy

He emphasized that despite some partners’ positions, Ukraine and NATO were effectively moving closer through the implementation of joint programs and plans.

