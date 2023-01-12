EU’s backing for Ukraine supported by 74% of Europeans – poll

An overwhelming majority of EU citizens back the bloc’s continued support for Ukraine, the latest Eurobarometer poll released on 12 January shows, Politico reports.
Asked if they approved of the bloc’s position of support for Ukraine, 74% of 26,000 respondents from all EU member countries answered yes, with a third saying they “strongly” approved. 73% said they favor the EU’s financial, military, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and sanctions against Russia.
The highest 90+% rate of approval of the EU’s support for Ukraine is in Nordic countries, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Portugal, while on the other end of the spectrum sit Greece, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Cyprus with less than 50% of respondents favoring it.
The survey was conducted between October 12 and November 7.
