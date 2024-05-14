FT: Moldova to sign security pact with EU next week

Moldova is poised to sign a significant security pact with the European Union next week, the Financial Times reports. Under the proposal seen by FT, Moldova will enhance intelligence sharing, participate in joint military exercises, and join the EU’s collective weapons procurement efforts.

This move comes as Chișinău defies Moscow’s warnings that closer Western integration could expose it to risks akin to those faced by Ukraine. This development represents a profound shift in Moldova’s defense strategy, challenging its constitutional commitment to “permanent neutrality” and its stance of not joining NATO.

Situated between Ukraine and NATO/EU member Romania, Moldova, a former USSR state, has pivoted westward in response to Russia’s invasion of its neighbor, advancing its bid to join the EU and quickly reforming its judicial, economic, and security frameworks. This shift is complicated by the presence of Russian-controlled Transnistria, where Russian troops have been stationed since the 1990s, and Gagauzia, a region with pro-Russian sentiments.

According to FT, the new security partnership with Brussels aims to enhance Moldova’s involvement in EU defense missions, including live military exercises, and integrate it into defense industry initiatives, such as joint procurement. According to the proposal, Moldova and the EU will also broaden and elevate the classification level of shared intelligence. Additionally, the partnership seeks to bolster cooperation between Moldovan and European agencies to defend against foreign manipulation, cyber, and terrorist threats.

Last October, Moldova formally declared Russia a “security threat” for the first time and in March signed a bilateral security agreement with France. Additionally, it receives some EU funding to bolster its defense capabilities.

