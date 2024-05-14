Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

FT: Moldova to sign security pact with EU next week

Moldova, amidst Russian warnings, will sign a security pact with the EU to enhance military exercises, intelligence sharing, and weapons procurement, FT says.
byYuri Zoria
14/05/2024
2 minute read
Moldova’s Presidential Palace, Chișinău. Photo: Flickr/Photobank MD.
FT: Moldova to sign security pact with EU next week

Moldova is poised to sign a significant security pact with the European Union next week, the Financial Times reports. Under the proposal seen by FT, Moldova will enhance intelligence sharing, participate in joint military exercises, and join the EU’s collective weapons procurement efforts.

This move comes as Chișinău defies Moscow’s warnings that closer Western integration could expose it to risks akin to those faced by Ukraine. This development represents a profound shift in Moldova’s defense strategy, challenging its constitutional commitment to “permanent neutrality” and its stance of not joining NATO.

Situated between Ukraine and NATO/EU member Romania, Moldova, a former USSR state, has pivoted westward in response to Russia’s invasion of its neighbor, advancing its bid to join the EU and quickly reforming its judicial, economic, and security frameworks. This shift is complicated by the presence of Russian-controlled Transnistria, where Russian troops have been stationed since the 1990s, and Gagauzia, a region with pro-Russian sentiments.

Map of Moldova showing the zones of a frozen military conflict with Russia in Transnistria/Transdniestria and a resolved conflict in Gagauzia.
Map of Moldova showing the zones of the frozen military conflict with Russia in Transnistria and a formally resolved conflict in Gagauzia.

According to FT, the new security partnership with Brussels aims to enhance Moldova’s involvement in EU defense missions, including live military exercises, and integrate it into defense industry initiatives, such as joint procurement. According to the proposal, Moldova and the EU will also broaden and elevate the classification level of shared intelligence. Additionally, the partnership seeks to bolster cooperation between Moldovan and European agencies to defend against foreign manipulation, cyber, and terrorist threats.

Last October, Moldova formally declared Russia a “security threat” for the first time and in March signed a bilateral security agreement with France. Additionally, it receives some EU funding to bolster its defense capabilities.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts