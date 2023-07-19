Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

EU to create €20bn fund to support Ukraine’s army for years

byIryna Voichuk
19/07/2023
1 minute read
Photo: European Union
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



The European Union intends to create a dedicated fund to support Ukraine’s army for EUR 20 billion over four years, Politico reported, citing five diplomats familiar with the plan. Ironically, it is being done via an initiative called the “European Peace Facility.”

The plan involves Brussels covering the costs of individual EU members states who purchased and donated such items as ammunition, missiles, and tanks to Ukraine. It would also include funding for the training of Ukrainian military personnel.

Ironically, this is being done via a pre-existing fund called the “European Peace Facility” and marks a shift in the stance of the EU, a self-described peace project, towards subsidizing weapons.

“You have to make Ukraine able to defend. So the European Peace Facility for Ukraine, maybe it has to become a new Ukrainian defense fund,” Josep Borrell, the EU top diplomat, said.

EU countries received the proposal for military funding on Monday, 17 July. EU foreign ministers will consider it on Thursday, 20 July, during a meeting in Brussels.

This fund proposal is part of the EU’s broader efforts to help Ukraine, which include a plan by the EU’s diplomatic wing, the European External Action Service, for security commitments the EU can make to Ukraine and an EU proposal to earmark €50 billion in non-military assistance to Ukraine between 2024 and 2027.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts