Russian anti-Putinist shocked by U.S. conduct, condemns appeasement

Vladimir Kara-Murza added that the West appeased Putin for 25 years
byLesia Dubenko
26/02/2025
Vladimir Kara-Murza/Alexander Miridonov/Kommersant
Russian anti-Putinist Vladimir Kara-Murza warned against appeasing the Putin regime.

Speaking with Voice of America, he said that until recently, he couldn’t have imagined the US failing to support a Ukrainian resolution in the UN.

“I never imagined seeing a headline that the US and Russia voted against the Ukrainian resolution. Until recently, it was unfathomable,” he said.

Kara-Murza added that history has shown what appeasement leads to not just the 1930s, but also the past 25 years of relations between the West and Putin.

“During many years, western leaders applied appeasement policy toward the Kremlin. It ended the way it ended on 24 February 2022,” he said, adding that it’s “evident” that some sort of agreement will be reached in the short term, whether a ceasefire or something else.

He added that as part of it, it is absolutely imperative that all POWs are released and all abducted Ukrainian children returned, as well as Russian political prisoners released.

