Estonia has not remained silent after the politically motivated conviction of its citizen by Russia. The country has announced fresh sanctions against Russian officials involved in the prosecution of Maria Smorzhevskikh-Smirnova, the director of the Narva Museum, whom Moscow had sentenced for the so-called “rehabilitation of Nazism," ERR reports.
Tallinn bans Russian prosecutor and judge who sentenced Narva museum head to 10 years in prison over anti-Putin posters
The installation appeared on Narva Castle walls facing Ivangorod during Russia’s Victory Day celebrations broadcast.
