Russo-Ukrainian war, day 904: US considers providing JASSM missiles for Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets

Ukrainian scientists race to document soil fungi amid ongoing war. Ukrainian researchers are conducting a nationwide soil sampling project to study fungal diversity. The study contributes to a global database, fills knowledge gaps about Ukraine’s fungi, and may help assess the war’s environmental impact. 34 contributors collected 225 samples from 21 regions.

Military

Russian troops in Kharkiv resort to wired communication amid battles with Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian electronic warfare systems have effectively disrupted Russian communications in the northern Kharkiv region, forcing small Russian assault groups to resort to outdated and unreliable wired connections to coordinate their operations.

Frontline report: Ukrainians block and delay Russian reinforcement, pushing further into Kursk. Ukrainian forces make significant advances in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, employing clever tactics to delay Russian reinforcements, including sabotage, ambushes, and precision strikes to disrupt Russian logistics, while continuing to push deeper into enemy territory and capturing key settlements.

Ukrainian soldiers neutralize Russian troops in vast underground complex in Kursk Oblast. The Ukrainian forces have dismantled a heavily fortified underground stronghold in Russia’s Kursk region, capturing over 100 Russian soldiers and eliminating those who resisted surrender.

Russia hit enterprise in Kharkiv Oblast with KABs, killing two people, injuring one. At least two civilians were killed when Russian forces targeted a non-military enterprise with precision-guided munitions in Kharkiv Oblast, local governor said

Sky News: Ukraine uses British Challenger 2 tanks in Russia’s Kursk Oblast operation. The UK government’s policy allows Ukraine to use British-supplied weapons, including tanks, on Russian territory, according to a source cited by Sky News.

Russians capture 2 more settlements in Donetsk Oblast: Zhelanne and Orlivka – DeepState. Russian forces have captured two more settlements in Donetsk Oblast, according to the Ukrainian military analytics project DeepState.

Ukraine intercepts 29 Russian drones in overnight attack. Ukrainian military officials report intercepting 29 Russian drones and facing three guided missiles in an overnight attack on August 15.

Intelligence and technology

Politico: US weighs giving Ukraine JASSM missiles for F-16s. The Biden administration is open to providing Ukraine with AGM-158 JASSM missiles for its F-16s, extending their combat range over 320 km. However, a lot of work should be done before the delivery is possible.

Lithuania delivers military equipment to Ukraine amid incursion into Russia’s Kursk region. This assistance is part of a broader aid package, which includes armored vehicles, anti-drone systems, and additional military supplies set to arrive later this month.

Ukraine to receive 30 Leopard 1A5 tanks in 2024, says German general. The new German aid to include IRIS-T air defense systems, self-propelled artillery, and numerous other military assets.

UK intel: Russia’s Army 2024 Forum sees reduced attendance, focus on defense industry business. The Army 2024 Forum in Moscow prioritized defense industry business with diminished international participation, featuring delegations from Belarus, Iran, and North Korea, significant arms suppliers to Russia amid efforts to sustain the Ukraine war, per UK intelligence.

Firefighting robot certified for Ukrainian military for dangerous demining missions. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry certified the first firefighting robot for demining operations. Originally designed for civilians, the robot has been enhanced for military use, providing remote control, real-time video, and improved safety.

International

Estonian FM Tsahkna: Ukraine’s Kursk operation “part of self-defense”.The country will continue to monitor actions in the Kursk region closely, the minister said.

Putin’s nuclear threats proven hollow as Ukraine invades Russia, expert says. Ukraine’s incursion into Russia exposes Putin’s nuclear bluff, urging Western leaders to support Ukraine’s offensive without fear of escalation, a retired UK army officer says.

Lithuania bans entry to all cars registered in Belarus. Lithuania will prohibit all Belarus-registered cars from entering the country starting 16 August, regardless of the owner’s citizenship.

Ukraine boosts morale and negotiating power with Kursk incursion, says Lithuanian minister. Lithuanian Defense Minister Kasčiūnas says Ukraine’s Kursk incursion is a morale boost and a humiliation for Putin. He emphasizes the need for increased Western support, particularly in long-range strike capabilities.

Humanitarian and social impact

Italian court bans return of orphans taken from Berdiansk to Ukraine. An Italian court has ruled that 57 Ukrainian orphans evacuated from Berdiansk will remain in Italy indefinitely, citing safety concerns and asylum applications.

Ukraine’s rail energy system damaged by this week’s Russian attacks, restoration efforts underway. Ukraine’s railway energy system suffered damage from Russian strikes this week, leading to temporary power outages and infrastructure damage in northern Ukraine, Ukrzaliznytsia says.

Political and legal developments

Ukraine’s energy minister defends Russian reactor purchase from Bulgaria amid criticism. Ukraine’s government faces opposition to a $600 million plan to purchase Russian-made nuclear reactors from Bulgaria. Critics argue the deal could fuel corruption and question whether the aging equipment will effectively address Ukraine’s energy crisis, Politico says.

Ex-mayor Saldo accused of large-scale grain theft in occupied Kherson. Former Kherson official Volodymyr Saldo is under investigation for allegedly stealing 3000 tons of grain during Russian occupation in 2022, Ukrainian authorities report.

New developments

Kursk operation seen as rehearsal for Crimea’s liberation, says Crimean Tatar leader. The Kursk operation is a strategic preparation for the liberation of Crimea, according to Nariman Dzhelyal of the Crimean Tatar Mejlis, who urges Crimeans to prepare for deoccupation. He also highlights that the operation reveals the Kremlin’s unpreparedness, with the Ukrainian military testing strategies for Crimea’s eventual liberation.

Politico: Kursk incursion catches Putin off guard, shifts tactical narrative. Ukraine’s units have seized territory in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, demonstrating offensive capabilities. While catching Putin unprepared, the incursion’s limited aims and Russia’s numerical advantage suggest it may not significantly alter the war’s overall trajectory, Politico says.

Ukraine’s Kursk offensive sparks gas price surge, benefiting Russian coffers. A recent 13% spike in European gas prices, triggered by Ukraine’s counter-invasion of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, is set to boost Russian fossil fuel revenues beyond the total EU aid to Ukraine.

