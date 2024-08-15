Russia hit enterprise in Kharkiv Oblast with KABs, killing two people, injuring one

Russian forces launched an air strike using KAB-guided bombs on a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv Oblast, resulting in at least two civilian deaths and one injury, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

According to Syniehubov, Russia hit the enterprise at about 3:30 pm.

The governor said an enterprise employee was reportedly injured in the attack. Emergency services are working at the impact sites.

The governor also said that four combat engagements occurred in the Kharkiv direction near the settlements of Vovchansk and Sotnytskyi Kozachok.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled nine enemy attacks over the past day. Defensive operations took place near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Berestove.

