Russian strike on residential building in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, kills 3

The death toll from a Russian strike on a residential building in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, rose to three, reports the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) via Telegram.

Rescue workers found the bodies of two additional victims under the rubble on the morning of 16 July, two days after the initial attack.

“At 03:30, the bodies of a deceased woman and man were extracted from the debris,” said Tretyak, according to the DSNS statement.

The victims were identified as a married couple—a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man. The DSNS emphasized that emergency rescue operations have now been completed.

The rescue effort lasted 36 hours, during which emergency services cleared 130 tons of building debris.

The initial strike occurred on 14 July, when Russian forces targeted an administrative building and an apartment block in the city.

