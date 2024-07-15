Zelenskyy calls for more Patriot air defense systems to protect Ukraine

Ukraine needs 25 Patriot missile defense systems to protect its skies from Russian aerial threats, stated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the latest press conference, according to ArmyInform.

The US-made Patriot systems are Washington’s most advanced air defense weapons. They consist of a radar system and mobile launchers that can fire interceptor missiles at incoming projectiles or aircraft.

The Patriot systems are the Ukrainian air defense’s only tool, capable of destroying Russian ballistic missiles, including the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal “hypersonic” missile.

“I can say exactly how many Patriots we need. Although it is a complex system, it’s the most powerful, and nothing else works against ballistic threats. According to the military, we need 25 systems to close the skies over Ukraine completely. To close the sky totally,” said the Ukrainian president.

Zelenskyy claimed that he could not say precisely how many such systems Ukraine would ultimately have.

“However, when there is a decision at the NATO summit on five systems, which is an earnest contribution,” he added.

Earlier, at the NATO summit in Washington, Ukraine’s allies announced the delivery of five new air defense batteries, including four Patriot batteries and one Samp/T battery from the US, Germany, Romania, the Netherlands, and Italy.

In addition, Kyiv partners signed the Ukraine Compact deal —a document that includes commitments to the war-torn country. It unites nations that have signed bilateral security agreements with Ukraine into a single, coordinated, and comprehensive system.

