Germany to hand over IRIS-T air defense systems, Leopard 1 tanks, combat drones to Ukraine by end of 2024

Germany has committed to delivering a substantial military aid package worth 650 million euros ($680 mn) to Ukraine by the end of 2024, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced during an unannounced visit to Kyiv on 2 December.

The Scholz’s visit to Kyiv on 2 December has been the first visit to the Ukraine in two and a half years.

The newly announced aid package includes critical military equipment designed to support Ukraine’s defense efforts. According to a spokesperson from the German Defense Ministry, the shipment will comprise sophisticated defense systems and winter-ready equipment, in particular, IRIS-T air defense systems; Leopard 1 tanks; combat drones; winter equipment; hand weapons; heating supplies.

“Germany will remain the strongest supporter of Ukraine in Europe,” Scholz wrote on X.

During his first visit Kyiv, the Chancellor stressed the significance of supporting a country that has been “defending itself in a heroic manner against the merciless Russian war of aggression” for over 1,000 days.

The ministry spokesperson said that these deliveries are part of a military aid package originally announced in October, highlighting the ongoing nature of Germany’s commitment to Ukraine.

The German Ministry of Economy announced earlier in November an additional €65 million ($68 mn) in funding to repair Ukraine’s energy infrastructure through the Energy Community’s Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

