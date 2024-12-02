Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Scholz arrives in Kyiv, pledges $ 680 million in military support

In a surprise visit, Scholz reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to Ukraine, positioning the country as Europe’s “strongest supporter.”
byMaria Tril
02/12/2024
2 minute read
scholz in Ukraine
German Chancellor Scholz arrives in Kyiv on 2 December 2024. Credit: Anton Gerashchenko via X
Scholz arrives in Kyiv, pledges $ 680 million in military support

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Kyiv on 2 December for an unannounced visit, reaffirming Germany’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

During his first visit to the Ukrainian capital in two and a half years, Scholz pledged additional military aid worth 650 million euros ($683 mn).

“I want to make it clear that Germany will remain the strongest supporter of Ukraine in Europe,” Scholz said upon his arrival by train.

He emphasized the significance of the visit as a gesture of solidarity with a country that has been defending itself “in a heroic manner against the merciless Russian war of aggression” for over 1,000 days.

According to German government sources, the country has emerged as the second-largest weapons supplier to Ukraine after the United States. Since the Russian invasion on 24 February 2022, Germany has delivered or committed military equipment and weapons valued at approximately 28 billion euros ($30 bn).

The chancellor said that the country has provided more military support this year than the United Kingdom and France combined.

Scholz met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss continued military and diplomatic support.

The visit comes at a critical time, when Ukraine is experiencing increasing military pressure, with Russian forces making territorial gains in recent weeks. The unannounced nature of the visit was attributed to security concerns, as Kyiv continues to face drone attacks from Russian forces.

Scholz’s engagement with Ukraine dates back to just before the Russian invasion, with previous visits in February and June 2022.

The latter visit, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and then-Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, was due to securing the Ukraine’s EU candidate status.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has firmly said that Germany will not lift restrictions on Ukraine’s ability to strike deep into Russian territory. Scholz has consistently ruled out the provision of long-range weapons, including Taurus cruise missiles, to Ukraine, regardless of NATO allies’ decisions. He has expressed concerns that such actions could provoke the Russian escalation.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts