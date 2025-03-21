Support us on Patreon
Germany approves $ 3.2bn of new military aid to Ukraine for 2025

Germany will provide Ukraine with IRIS-T air defense systems as part of a newly approved $3,2 bn military aid package for 2025, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said.
21/03/2025
The German parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin. Credit: DBT/Zumbansen
The budget committee of Germany’s Bundestag approved an additional €3 billion ($3,2 bn) in military aid for Ukraine in 2025, AFP reported.

These new funds will be used to purchase ammunition, drones, armored vehicles and air defense systems for Ukraine’s ongoing defense efforts.

The newly approved €3 billion ($3,2 bn) comes on top of €4 billion ($4,3 bn) in military assistance already planned in Germany’s 2025 budget for Ukraine. Berlin also intends to allocate €8.3 billion ($9bn) to Kyiv between 2026 and 2029.

German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said the latest aid package will include not-yet-manufactured IRIS-T air defense systems, which will be delivered over the next two years.

“We will now be able to sign contracts with the German defense industry for the future,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in response to the announcement. “This represents a significant contribution to establishing long-term security guarantees.”

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, Germany has become Ukraine’s second-largest military aid provider, delivering support worth approximately €28 billion ($30 bn), behind only the United States.

The Bundestag voted on 18 March 2025, to reform the “debt brake,” opening the way for Germany to increase spending on infrastructure and defense.

Bloomberg reports that Germany’s future Chancellor Merz has begun discussions about creating a new €200 billion ($216 bn) fund to increase defense spending and aid to Ukraine.

