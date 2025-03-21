75% of Swedes support Ukraine in war against Russia – poll

Swedish society strongly opposes any concessions to Russia that would mean Ukraine’s surrender in exchange for peace, according to a new Gallup Nordic/Novus study, shared with Euromaidan Press.

The survey found that 75% of Swedes support Ukraine in its war against the Russian invasion. “Like Ukrainians, Swedes believe in a diplomatic solution,” the report states.

The poll shows 72% of Swedes, similar to 81% of Ukrainians, are convinced that the best way to end the war is through a compromise with international diplomatic support.

Sweden has supported Ukraine through significant humanitarian and military aid. The total support to Ukraine is estimated at SEK 7.8 billion, which is about 14% of its development assistance budget, with the largest support package amount of approximately $137.7 million.

Only 1% of Swedish citizens support a scenario where Ukraine must agree to all the aggressor’s demands.

The study also found that 70% of Swedes support the creation of a common European military defense.

About 90% of Swedes support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while Russian president Vladimir Putin faces almost absolute negative evaluation at 98%.

“Swedes see a clear security risk in Russian aggression,” according to the findings.

The poll reveals 61% believe Russia will become a greater threat to Sweden if it retains control over the occupied territories in Ukraine.

The tensions between Sweden and Russia have increased due to Russian military activities near Swedish airspace and allegations of sabotage, prompting Sweden to enhance its defenses and join NATO in 2024.

Some 97% of Swedes approved in 2023 of the EU’s support for Ukraine, according to a Eurobarometer survey.

