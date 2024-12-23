Ukraine receives $1.1 billion tranche from IMF under extended fund facility

Ukraine has received approximately $1.1 billion from the International Monetary Fund as the seventh tranche following the completion of the sixth review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance reports.
Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed on 23 December that the funds have already been credited to Ukrainian accounts and will be directed toward critical budget expenditures.
