Italy extends military aid to Ukraine through 2025

PM Giorgia Meloni’s Cabinet prolonged the authorization for the “transfer of military vehicles, materials, and equipment.”
byYuri Zoria
24/12/2024
2 minute read
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni in 2023. Photo: governo.it
Italy extends military aid to Ukraine through 2025

The Italian cabinet approved a decree law on 23 December 2024 extending authorization for the transfer of military vehicles, materials, and equipment to Ukrainian government authorities, ANSA reports.

This decision follows Italy’s approval of its tenth military aid package to Ukraine on 16 December amid the country’s fight against Russian aggression. Previous aid packages included two Franco-Italian SAMP/T air defense systems, among other weapons.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who took office in late 2022, has maintained strong support for Kyiv. She recently promised to continue backing Ukraine until the Russo-Ukrainian war’s end, despite uncertainty about future US positions when Donald Trump takes office in January, per Voice of America.

NATO chief Mark Rutte called earlier for alliance members to increase military assistance to Ukraine to strengthen its position in potential peace negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

During Italy’s G7 presidency this year, the group repeatedly reaffirmed its support for Ukraine, condemned Russian aggression, and promised Kyiv a $50 billion loan backed by frozen Russian assets.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto stated on 14 December that Italy is ready to participate in a possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, Suspilne noted.

The Italian government also announced that Italy will host a reconstruction conference on Ukraine next July, according to ANSA.

