Shoigu’s visit to Pyongyang deepens Russia-North Korea military alliance against Ukraine

Former Russian Defense Minister and current Russian Secretary of the Security Council Sergei Shoigu arrived in North Korea on 21 March to meet with leader Kim Jong Un and deepen ties between Russia and North Korea.

Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, North Korea has been providing Russia with conventional weapons, including artillery shells and ballistic missiles. In October 2024, approximately 10,000-12,000 North Korean soldiers joined Russian forces in the fight against Ukraine, particularly in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

According to Russian state media TASS, Shoigu’s agenda in Pyongyang includes discussions with other high-ranking North Korean officials following his meeting with Kim.

In North Korea, Russian Security Council Secretary laid a wreath at the memorial of Soviet soldiers.



Sergei Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang on 21 March for high-level talks with Kim Jong-un to strengthen ties with North Korea, which provides weapons and soldiers to aid Russia's war… pic.twitter.com/72hUL0vc5c — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 21, 2025

The visit represents the latest exchange in strengthening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang. It also coincides with recent developments in Ukraine-Russia peace talks initiated by US President Donald Trump, who negotiated with Putin a temporary halt on strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

South Korean analysts suggested Kim Jong Un may also reciprocate with a visit to Russia, following Vladimir Putin’s trip to North Korea last year when the Russian president invited Kim to Moscow for a summit.

Earlier this month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko traveled to North Korea for talks with Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, where they discussed organizing “political contacts at high and highest levels.”

North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russians

North Korean troops played a key role in Russian advances in Kursk Oblast, particularly in the town of Sudzha and other parts of western Russia previously held by Ukrainian troops. Their deployment allowed Russia to push back Ukrainian forces without diverting troops from other fronts.

Ukrainian military sources described distinctive battlefield behavior among North Korean soldiers, who reportedly avoid surrender and do not take prisoners.

Two North Korean soldiers, Paek and Ri, who were captured by Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk Oblast revealed that they were told they would be fighting South Korean forces supporting Ukraine but ended up in the Russian military without compensation.

Both soldiers shared experiences of harsh conditions and indoctrination, where they were told to avoid surrender at all costs, even committing suicide if necessary. South Korea offered to accept them, with one of the soldiers considering defection.

Under South Korean law, these soldiers are considered South Korean citizens, as Seoul recognizes all North Korean residents as such.