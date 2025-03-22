Support us on Patreon
Kim Jong Un reaffirms support for Russia’s war in Ukraine

Shoigu conveyed Putin’s gratitude for Pyongyang’s “solidarity with Russia’s position on all critical geopolitical issues, particularly on the Ukrainian issue.”
22/03/2025
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) shakes hands with Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia’s Security Council, in Pyongyang on 13 September 2024. Photo: North Korean Central News Agency, via Yonhap.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed his unwavering support for Russia’s war in Ukraine during a meeting with a top Russian security official in Pyongyang, North Korean state media said, according to AP.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, North Korea has supplied Russia with a significant amount of conventional weapons, covering up to 50% of Russia’s artillery ammunition, and sent 10,000 to 12,000 troops to fight against Ukraine last fall.

The 22 March meeting between Kim and Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s Security Council secretary, came after a South Korean intelligence report in late February, indicating that North Korea likely sent more troops to Russia following significant losses in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

North Korean and Russian state media reported that Kim and Shoigu discussed several topics, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, Moscow’s talks with the Trump administration, and the security situation on the Korean Peninsula. They reaffirmed the commitment of both leaders to “unconditionally” honor a major mutual defense treaty signed at a summit last year in Pyongyang, which promises mutual assistance in the event of aggression against either country.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim claimed during the meeting that his government will “invariably support Russia in the struggle for defending the national sovereignty, territorial integrity and security interests,” according to AP.

Shoigu relayed a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who expressed gratitude for North Korea’s “solidarity with Russia’s position on all critical geopolitical issues, particularly on the Ukrainian issue,” according to his televised remarks.

Earlier, Ukraine and Russia agreed in principle to a limited ceasefire after US President Donald Trump spoke with the leaders of both countries. However, it remains unclear when the ceasefire will take effect and which targets will be off-limits.

