Two Ukrainian anti-aircraft missiles usually fired at one Russian air target – Ait Force

In order to hit newly-produced Russian missiles, Ukraine usually launches two Soviet-era air defense missiles per one target, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said.
“Usually two anti-aircraft missiles are fired at an air target – in order to have more chances to destroy it. The missiles that the enemy launches at Ukraine are the latest Kh-101 missiles, which were produced a year or two ago. A Russian missile made in 2019 is flying – and we launch a missile made in 1970, that is, a S-300 anti-aircraft or Buk-M-1, missile against it. Therefore, as a rule, two missiles should be launched. The decision on how many to launch is made by the leadership on the ground,” Yuriy Ihnat explained at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center.
He also said that NASAMS air defense systems down “basically 100%” of targets, but that Ukraine has too few of them. Ukraine currently has two NASAMS systems, as well as a German-made IRIS-T.
Tags: air defense, IRIS-T, NASAMS