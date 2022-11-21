Two Ukrainian anti-aircraft missiles usually fired at one Russian air target – Ait Force

In order to hit newly-produced Russian missiles, Ukraine usually launches two Soviet-era air defense missiles per one target, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said.

“Usually two anti-aircraft missiles are fired at an air target – in order to have more chances to destroy it. The missiles that the enemy launches at Ukraine are the latest Kh-101 missiles, which were produced a year or two ago. A Russian missile made in 2019 is flying – and we launch a missile made in 1970, that is, a S-300 anti-aircraft or Buk-M-1, missile against it. Therefore, as a rule, two missiles should be launched. The decision on how many to launch is made by the leadership on the ground,” Yuriy Ihnat explained at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center.

He also said that NASAMS air defense systems down “basically 100%” of targets, but that Ukraine has too few of them. Ukraine currently has two NASAMS systems, as well as a German-made IRIS-T.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: air defense, IRIS-T, NASAMS