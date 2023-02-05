Israel pledged to send air attack alert technology to Ukraine, Ukrainian defense minister confirms

Remnants of a destroyed Iranian-made Russian-operated Shahed-136 drone in Ukraine. Illustrative photo / OperCommand South

Israel promised to transfer missile and drone warning technologies to Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said at a press conference in Kyiv on 5 February, Ukrinform reports.

Asked when Ukraine can receive the warning technologies from Israel, Reznikov could not answer about the terms, but confirmed that such delivery was promised:

“It’s true. They (Israel – ed.) promised us that,” he said.

In mid-January Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said that work was underway to transfer Israeli smart warning technologies to Ukraine.

Back in October 2022, Israeli then-Defense Minister Benny Gantz reiterated that Israel would not supply weapons to Ukraine, but could supply an early-warning system to warn of incoming strikes.

