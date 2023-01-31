Let’s radar: Lithuania to raise EUR 5mn for closing Ukraine’s skies with radars

The Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, together with representatives of NGOs, has launched the campaign RADAROM (Let’s radar!) to raise EUR 5 mn to buy radars for Ukraine. On the first day of the campaign, they managed to raise EUR 1.6 mn.

The campaign, which runs from January 30 to February 24, is inviting donations for one cause – air surveillance radars to protect Ukraine’s skies and to react faster and more accurately to enemy attacks, LRT reports.

Donating is possible on the website https://www.radarom.lrt.lt/en.

Co-hosting the campaign are Lithuanian journalist Andrius Tapinas (also known as an initiator of the fundraising campaign to buy a Bayraktar combat drone for Ukraine), Jonas Ohman (Blue/Yellow Foundation), Edmundas Jakilaitis (Stiprūs kartu), and Oleg Surajev (1K fondas).

10k ppl turned up to greet the Bayraktar combat drone crowdfunded by the Lithuanian ppl & wish him good luck in the war – journalist Andrius Tapinas The war drone named “Vanagas” is already enroute to Ukraine

📷 @AndriusTapinas pic.twitter.com/xbVzWRCrM3 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 6, 2022

“Radars are there to monitor the airspace. These new radars from Israel are unique in that they can detect all types, sizes, and speeds of objects moving in the sky. Conventional radars are not designed to track small and low-flying objects. Russian missiles and drones pose a lethal threat to Ukrainian defenders and civilians. These radars will go a long way in preventing Russian death squads,” says John Ohman, founder of Blue/Yellow.

“We have already proven that we can not only welcome those in need, but even help them to purchase security equipment such as the Bayraktar military drone. So we invite you to unite once again and help Ukraine protect itself from the enemy’s infrastructure-destroying attacks and to win the fight for our all freedom,” says Andrius Tapinas, founder of the online television channel Laisvės TV, and host of the programme.

“Let’s make this year the year the war in Ukraine ends. Every donation is important. One, two, three, four euros – everything works for the common victory. Every civilian counts. Every soldier matters. Every euro matters. We are doing our best,” says Oleg Šurajev, the head of the 1K Fondas.

“A nation at war does not get tired, so why should we? As President Volodymyr Zelensky said to me, if you feel tired, think of the soldiers at the front and the innocent Ukrainians who are dying. This initiative will help protect the Ukrainian people from Russian terror, so everyone’s contribution is very important. I know that the people of our country will continue their mission of aid until victory. I particularly invite the Lithuanian business community to join in and show that freedom is the most important value. Let’s help freedom prevail,” says Edmundas Jakilaitis, the initiator of the campaign Stiprūs Kartu.

Related:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: air defense, Lithuania, radar