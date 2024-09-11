Ukraine down 20 Shahed in six oblasts, 5 more UAVs lost

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 20 Shahed-type attack drones during a nighttime assault on 11 September, according to the Air Force Command.

The military reported that Russia launched a complex attack involving multiple weapon systems, including an Iskander-M ballistic missile, S-300 surface-to-air missiles, Kh-31P anti-radiation missiles, and 25 Shahed drones.

According to Ukraine’s military, 20 UAVs were shot down, and five Russian drones were locationally lost on the territory of Ukraine. No information about casualties or destruction was received.

The defensive operation involved various units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, including aviation, air defense missile troops, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units. Air defenses were active in Kyiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava oblasts.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian shelling damaged a residential building in the village of Khotiivka and injured one civilian, as reported by regional authorities.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s Governor Serhii Lysak said that a 45-year-old man was injured during the Russian shelling of Nikopol on the evening of 10 September.

The situation in Donetsk Oblast remains tense, with Governor Vadym Filashkin reporting one death in Hnativka and injuries in Novoekonomichne and Dobropillia due to Russian attacks.

Kherson Oblast faced significant casualties, with Governor Oleksandr Prokudin stating that Russian attacks injured 13 people and damaged civilian infrastructure, including an educational facility and houses.

Russia has intensified its attack on Ukraine over the last month. The UN’s human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine reported on Sept. 6 that at least 184 civilians were killed and 856 injured in Ukraine in August.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia accepted ballistic missiles from Iran for potential use in its war against Ukraine.

