US “incredibly alarmed” by reported Iran missile transfers to Russia, but maintains Ukraine deep strike ban

At a briefing on 9 September in Washington, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State, expressed deep concern over reports suggesting Iran has transferred ballistic missiles to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine.

Ukraine ramped up its efforts to secure permission from Western partners for deep strikes inside Russia using Western-supplied weapons after Russia’s invasion of northern Kharkiv Oblast earlier this year. Back then, the US has permitted the use of short-range GMLRS rockets for strikes inside Russia but not longer-range ATACMS missiles. Iran’s reported missile supplies to Russia are expected to escalate Russia’s ongoing air campaign, targeting Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.

Responding to questions about the reported transfer of hundreds of short-range Fath-360 ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia, Patel stated,

“We’re of course incredibly alarmed by these reports,” he said, emphasizing that such a transfer “would represent a dramatic escalation in Iran’s support for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.”

Patel warned of potential consequences, saying,

“We have been clear, our partners throughout the G7 and the NATO summits have been clear that we’re prepared to deliver significant consequences.”

However, he refrained from providing specific details about these potential actions.

The State Department spokesperson highlighted the growing concern over the deepening security partnership between Russia and Iran since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He noted the contradiction in Iran’s actions, pointing out that while Iranian President Pezeshkian has stated that improving the country’s economy depends on better foreign relations, “you cannot have it both ways, as such a reported missile transfer would basically threaten international safety and the international order.”

Despite the alarming reports, Patel indicated no change in US policy regarding Ukraine’s ability to strike targets deep within Russian territory with the US-supplied long-range weapons, such as the ATACMS missile. When pressed on whether the US would allow Ukraine to use weapons to target missile storage sites in Russia, Patel stated, “No new policy changes to announce.”

At the same time, the spokesperson reaffirmed US support for Ukraine, stating,

“We have been clear and consistent about our support for Ukraine and making sure that they have what they need to defend themselves and defend themselves from attacks just immediately across the border as well.”

Earlier, White House National Security Advisor John Kirby reaffirmed restrictions on Ukraine’s use of US-supplied ATACMS for deep strikes in Russia, while Pentagon’s Sabrina Singh cited limited stockpiles and escalation concerns.

