Russian drone attack kills three people in Kyiv Oblast, debris partially destroy ten-storey building

Russian attack on Ukraine killed six people and injured twelve over the past day, according to officials.

Air defence forces shot down 25 out of 58 drones overnight on 24 Jnauary, while another 27 imitator drones were lost in the area, according to the Air Force.

A Russian drone attack on the Kyiv Oblast resulted in three fatalities and significant residential damage on 24 January. According to the Kyiv Regional State Administration (KOVA), drone debris caused fires and destruction in multiple locations.

In Hlevakha, Kyiv Oblast, a ten-story residential building suffered extensive damage. Yaroslav Dobrianskyi, acting head of the Kyiv Regional Council, said one death and four injuries. According to him, a fire broke out the on the multi-story building due to the Russian strike. Some 150 residents were evacuated.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) reported that in Hlevakha, the building was damaged on floors 6-7, with a fire breaking out. Rescuers saved an injured man from the 6th floor and a blocked woman from the 9th floor. They discovered the body of a 36-year-old man.

In Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, a Russian drone hit another residential building. DSNS reported a fire covering 120 square meters, which was extinguished at 04:14 am. The attack on Brovary killed a man born in 1966 and his wife, born in 1965.

Mykola Kalashnyk, acting head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, confirmed two injures: a 26-year-old man suffered upper respiratory tract burns, and a 38-year-old woman experienced acute stress.

Eight private houses, three vehicles, a shop, an outbuilding, and a fence were damaged in Brovary, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said that over the past day Russian forces injured 5 people, killed two others. Russian attacks residential damaged buildings, administrative buildings, power lines and gas pipelines.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian drone attack killed a 54-year-old woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

According to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin, Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured three civilians, damaged two apartment buildings and nine houses.

Russian drones were also flying to the western part of Ukraine. In Lviv Oblast, a Russian drone damaged a detached house. The same building was damaged in 2022, Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.

