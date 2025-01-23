Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi has highlighted the need for Ukraine to prepare not only for defense but also for future offensives. Commenting on the Kurk Operation, he noted that the success of this counteroffensive provided a crucial morale boost for Ukrainian troops and society, offering hope for further advances, according to the BAZA project on Radio Bayraktar.

In 2024, Ukrainian forces began an incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, with the operation still ongoing. They captured around 1,250 square kilometers of territory, ruining myths of Russian borders’ invincibility. In response, Russia launched a “counter-terrorist operation,” deploying additional troops and air support to repel the incursion. Russia also resorted to using North Korean troops for assistance, with North Korea sending approximately 10,000 to 12,000 soldiers to Kursk Oblast in November 2024.

“The past year saw relentless enemy offensives, with us focused on defense. However, our successful counteroffensive on the Kurk front significantly lifted the spirits of our forces and the nation, demonstrating that more victories are possible,” stated Syrskyi.

He believes that the Ukrainian Armed Forces must prepare not only for defense but also for offensive operations. According to the commander, this is the key lesson of the Kursk operation.

He underscored the importance of learning from both victories and mistakes, remaining vigilant, and prioritizing technological superiority.

“We fight not with sheer numbers but with quality and advanced technologies. This approach helps us preserve the lives of our soldiers, which is our highest priority,” Syrskyi concluded.

Earlier, a Ukrainian Marine Corps Javelin missile team destroyed seven Russian vehicles over a two-day period in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, demonstrating the continued effectiveness of US-supplied anti-tank systems.

The $200,000 FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), which carry an 8.4-kg warhead and can engage targets from over 4 kilometers away, were part of more than 10,000 units supplied to Ukraine by former US President Joe Biden’s administration.

