Zelenskyy: Operation in Russian Kursk Oblast continues, no encirclement of Ukrainian troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 15 March that Ukrainian forces continue military operations in certain areas of Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

The statement follows Russian claims of Ukrainian troops being encircled in Kursk Oblast, which Ukraine denied. Ukraine says Russia reported this false encirclement for political leverage against Ukraine and its partners. This came after President Trump revealed “productive discussions” with President Putin on 13 March, where Trump urged Putin to “spare” allegedly surrounded Ukrainian forces.

Zelenskyy said on 15 March that Ukrainian troops are not surrounded and are successfully containing both Russian and North Korean forces in the area.

“In designated areas of Kursk Oblast, combat operations of Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue. Our units are fulfilling their tasks exactly as needed,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

The president added that “thanks to Ukrainian forces in Kursk, a significant number of Russian forces were diverted from other directions.”

Zelenskyy also announced that Ukraine has successfully tested a new domestic missile called “Long Neptune” capable of striking targets at distances up to 1,000 kilometers with precision.

Zelenskyy also reported that the situation in the Pokrovsk direction, saying it has stabilized. He said that along Ukraine’s eastern border, there are areas where the Russian army is amassing forces, which he believes indicates intentions to strike the Sumy Oblast.

“We understand this and will counteract it. I would like all partners to understand exactly what Putin is planning, what he is preparing for, and what exactly he will ignore,” the president added.

