Ukraine denies Russian mass border breach in Sumy while threat of small Infiltration groups persist amid Kursk counteroffensive

Ukrainian officials have refuted claims of a mass Russian border breach in Sumy Oblast, confirming only small infiltration groups are attempting to establish footholds as the Kursk situation deteriorates for Ukrainian forces.
byOlena Mukhina
08/03/2025
2 minute read
A Ukrainian soldier at a position in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Photo: Facebook / General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 22nd Mechanized Brigade.
Ukraine denies Russian mass border breach in Sumy while threat of small Infiltration groups persist amid Kursk counteroffensive

On 8 March, Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine denied claims that Russian forces had allegedly made a mass breakthrough of the state border in Sumy Oblast.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Currently, the battle for control over the Kursk front has reached a critical juncture as Russian forces intensify their offensive operations, significantly limiting Ukraine’s strategic options. Russian troops have advanced further into the region, making key territorial gains while leveraging overwhelming drone warfare to disrupt Ukrainian logistics and supply chains.

“Information is circulating online about a mass breakthrough by the Russian Armed Forces at the Sumy border. The Center verified this information within the ‘Kursk’ military grouping and reports that no mass breakthrough between Novenky and Zhuravka has been recorded at this time,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Russia continues to act in small groups of several people.

“The primary goal of these groups is to establish a foothold on Ukrainian territory and expand the area of combat. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are effectively eliminating such groups,” the disinformation center added.

On 8 March, nearly 100 Russian soldiers used a gas pipeline to advance toward the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces near Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast to protect its forces from drone attacks. Russian forces had been preparing for this operation for several days, clearing the area with guided bombs before advancing.

Earlier, military analysts said thousands of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia’s Kursk Oblast are nearly encircled by Russian forces.

“Plan B was needed yesterday.” Is Ukraine on the brink of withdrawing from Kursk?

The situation in Kursk Oblast has sharply deteriorated over the past three days, as maps show, after Russian forces regained territory as part of a planned counteroffensive that has nearly split Ukrainian troops in two, cutting off the main group from key supply lines.

