Russia demanded to cut Ukrainian army to 50,000 and install pro-Moscow leader in 2022 peace talks, Zelenskyy says

Zelenskyy reveals Russia’s 2022 Istanbul peace demands included installing pro-Moscow leader, reducing Ukraine’s army to 50,000, and surrendering long-range weapons capabilities.
byOlena Mukhina
23/01/2025
Zelenskyy peacekeepers NATO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a governmental meeting on 27 December, 2024. Source: President’s Office
During negotiations in Istanbul in 2022, Russia demanded that Ukraine appoint pro-Russian ex-MP Viktor Medvedchuk as head of state, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed in an interview with the International Media Council, according to UNIAN.

The Istanbul negotiations are often viewed as a missed opportunity for peace. Debates have arisen about whether Ukraine should have agreed to Russian conditions, including limiting its military capabilities in exchange for peace, which would have meant Kyiv’s inability to resist the occupation forces without effective security guarantees. Russia has since used the failure of these talks to frame Ukraine as unwilling to pursue peace, claiming Kyiv is influenced by Western powers to prolong the war.

Zelenskyy noted that Moscow also insisted on full control over Donbas, requiring Ukraine to amend its Constitution to recognize this, reduce its military to 50,000 personnel, and hold a referendum on adopting a neutral status. Additionally, Russia demanded that the Russian language be granted official status and that Ukraine dismantle all weapons with a range exceeding 20 kilometers.

“There were no Turkish-mediated negotiations, only ultimatums from a murderer named Putin,” Zelenskyy remarked, criticizing Moscow’s stance.

He also noted that while Belarus and Türkiye sought to influence the talks, Russia derailed the process with its extreme demands.

“We cannot say we had negotiations since all three attempts were just ultimatums from Putin,” Zelenskyy concluded.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has dismissed Zelenskyy’s claims about Istanbul agreements, asserting that they could have led to a deal to end the war, according to comments.ua.

Zakharova criticized Zelenskyy’s statements, labeling them as “disinformation.” Reiterating Kremlin narratives, she claimed that peace talks in Türkiye were allegedly rejected by Kyiv under British influence.

