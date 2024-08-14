The situation remains tense in Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, but the city is fully under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces despite attempts by Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to infiltrate, says Regional Military Administration Chief Vadim Filashkin, according to ArmyInform.

Recently, Filashkin said the occupiers destroyed 70% of Toretsk. Since the beginning of the all-out war, 178 residents of Toretsk have been killed and 548 injured as a result of Russian shelling. Currently, nearly 3,000 residents remain in the city, living in basements.

He noted that the evacuation of the city is progressing very slowly, with only 10-15 people evacuated each day.

“Our police units, ‘White Angels,’ and State Emergency Service employees work daily with local authorities to evacuate people and deliver humanitarian aid, drinking water, and medications to those remaining in the basements, as the situation in the city is difficult. The enemy has not captured the city; only sabotage and reconnaissance groups entered, which were repelled by our defenders. The city is completely under our control,” Filashkin emphasized.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also mentioned that there are no children in the community, but parents can bring children in while bypassing checkpoints. According to him, the tense situation persists throughout the entire region.

“In just one day, the enemy shelled Donetsk Oblast about three thousand times with all available types of weaponry, including cluster munitions, ballistic missiles, and artillery. Unfortunately, one person was killed and two others were injured,” said Filashkin.

Earlier, Ukrainian defenders from the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade carried out a successful counteroffensive in the city of Niu-York in Donetsk.

During street battles in the settlement, the military managed to reclaim Special School No. 38, located in the northern part of the city. Ukrainian troops also raised the Ukrainian flag over the building where the Russian tricolor was previously displayed.

