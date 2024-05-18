Battles ongoing: Ukrainian soldiers struck 18 Russian positions, two anti-aircraft missile systems, and one radar station as of 18 May

As of 7 pm on 18 May, Russian occupying troops continue attempts to improve tactical position on most parts along the entire front line. Ukraine’s intelligence, artillery, aviation, and strike drone units are responding accordingly to the assaults and actively engaged in fighting against the invaders, said the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army.

Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian aviation has struck 18 areas of Russian personnel concentration, two anti-aircraft missile systems, and one radar station. Overall, 77 combat engagements occurred today, seven of which are still ongoing. During this time, Ukrainian soldiers have conducted four assault operations to dislodge the enemy from their positions.

On the Kharkiv front, ten clashes between the Ukrainian Army and Russian invaders happened throughout the day. Occupiers carried out an airstrike on the city of Kharkiv using two guided bombs. Assault operations took place in the Hlyboke-Lukianivka, Lukianivka-Vesele, and Buhruvatka-Starytsia directions. Russia lost 73 soldiers and wounded and 16 pieces of equipment, including two tanks.

The number of battles on the Kupiansk front increased to nine in a day and on the Lyman front to seven. The Ukrainian military says it is taking all necessary measures to halt the enemy and maintain control over the situation.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russians have conducted 14 assault operations near Ivanivske and Kalynivka.

The Pokrovsk front remains the hottest spot on the battle map. According to the General Staff, Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 23 times since the start of the day; four are still ongoing. Russians carried out airstrikes using guided bombs near Oleksandropil, Voskhod, and Yevhenivka.

Earlier, the media reports said that Russian forces are using Austrian weapons in the ongoing war against Ukraine. In February 2024 alone, Russian companies received 11 sniper rifles manufactured in Austria.

These Austrian rifles are popular among snipers in both the Russian army and security forces, including the Federal Protective Service responsible for President Vladimir Putin’s security, Russian Wagner Group’s mercenaries in Syria and Libya, and marines fighting in Ukraine, the Insider reports.

